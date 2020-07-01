Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9854 Saint Bride Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9854 Saint Bride Ln
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9854 Saint Bride Ln
9854 Saint Bride Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9854 Saint Bride Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large brick home close to I-10 - Property Id: 239891
Large brick home in Ashford subdivision located off Crystal Springs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239891
Property Id 239891
(RLNE5630546)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9854 Saint Bride Ln have any available units?
9854 Saint Bride Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9854 Saint Bride Ln have?
Some of 9854 Saint Bride Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9854 Saint Bride Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9854 Saint Bride Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9854 Saint Bride Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9854 Saint Bride Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9854 Saint Bride Ln offer parking?
No, 9854 Saint Bride Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9854 Saint Bride Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9854 Saint Bride Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9854 Saint Bride Ln have a pool?
No, 9854 Saint Bride Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9854 Saint Bride Ln have accessible units?
No, 9854 Saint Bride Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9854 Saint Bride Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9854 Saint Bride Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia