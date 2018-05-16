All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:44 AM

9852 9852 Sailor Dr

9852 Sailor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9852 Sailor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact owner for further inquiry
Rent Price: $1300
Deposit: $1000

Built in 2017, this Jacksonville one-story home offers a kitchen island, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, master bath dual sinks, a covered patio, and a two-car garage.

Flooring- Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl

APPLIANCES INCLUDED

HEATING FEATURES
Forced air

COOLING FEATURES
Central

PARKING FEATURES
Attached Garage
Garage spaces: 2

ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE OR ANY RENT TO OWN OPTION

Contact owner for further inquiry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9852 9852 Sailor Dr have any available units?
9852 9852 Sailor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9852 9852 Sailor Dr have?
Some of 9852 9852 Sailor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9852 9852 Sailor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9852 9852 Sailor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9852 9852 Sailor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9852 9852 Sailor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9852 9852 Sailor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9852 9852 Sailor Dr offers parking.
Does 9852 9852 Sailor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9852 9852 Sailor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9852 9852 Sailor Dr have a pool?
No, 9852 9852 Sailor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9852 9852 Sailor Dr have accessible units?
No, 9852 9852 Sailor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9852 9852 Sailor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9852 9852 Sailor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
