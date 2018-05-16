9852 9852 Sailor Dr

Amenities
Contact owner for further inquiry
Rent Price: $1300
Deposit: $1000
Built in 2017, this Jacksonville one-story home offers a kitchen island, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, master bath dual sinks, a covered patio, and a two-car garage.
Flooring- Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl
APPLIANCES INCLUDED
HEATING FEATURES
Forced air
COOLING FEATURES
Central
PARKING FEATURES
Attached Garage
Garage spaces: 2
ALSO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE OR ANY RENT TO OWN OPTION
Contact owner for further inquiry