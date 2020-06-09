Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters gym basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym tennis court

9745 Touchton Road #2723 Available 07/23/19 Beautiful 2br/2.5ba townhouse located in the gated community of Villagio - Beautiful 2br/2.5ba townhouse located in the gated community of Villagio. Walk into your two-story home, and enjoy all the amenities of a resort. Fully equipped kitchen with SS Appliances, granite c/tops, washer & dryer. Close to everything..beaches, St Johns Town Center, downtown. That along with the amenities of a five-star resort, clubhouse, gym, tennis and basketball courts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4936758)