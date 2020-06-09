All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9745 Touchton Road #2723
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

9745 Touchton Road #2723

9745 Touchton Rd 2723 · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 2723, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
gym
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
9745 Touchton Road #2723 Available 07/23/19 Beautiful 2br/2.5ba townhouse located in the gated community of Villagio - Beautiful 2br/2.5ba townhouse located in the gated community of Villagio. Walk into your two-story home, and enjoy all the amenities of a resort. Fully equipped kitchen with SS Appliances, granite c/tops, washer & dryer. Close to everything..beaches, St Johns Town Center, downtown. That along with the amenities of a five-star resort, clubhouse, gym, tennis and basketball courts.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Road #2723 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Road #2723 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Road #2723 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Road #2723's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #2723 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Road #2723 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #2723 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #2723 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #2723 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #2723 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #2723 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road #2723 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #2723 have a pool?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #2723 does not have a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #2723 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #2723 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #2723 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #2723 does not have units with dishwashers.
