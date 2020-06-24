All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9745 Touchton Road #1026.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9745 Touchton Road #1026
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9745 Touchton Road #1026

9745 Touchton Rd 1026 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1026, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
IL Villagio - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in IL Villagio! The IL Villagio community offers a property monitor, a community pool, basketball court, fitness room, and tennis court! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in, per HOA: All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the management office for board approval 10 days prior to move in. Failure to obtain board approval prior to tenant move will result in a $25 per day fine up to $1000 dollar until paperwork is turned in.

(RLNE4732380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Road #1026 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Road #1026 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Road #1026 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Road #1026's amenities include gym, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #1026 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Road #1026 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Road #1026 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1026 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1026 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1026 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1026 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1026 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1026 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road #1026 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1026 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1026 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Road #1026 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road #1026 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia