9745 Touchton Rd # 1922
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:51 AM
9745 Touchton Rd # 1922
9745 Touchton Rd 1922
·
No Longer Available
Location
9745 Touchton Rd 1922, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
IL VILLAGIO CONDOMINIUM, Luxurious lifestyle amenities and man gated entry. 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with screened in patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 have a pool?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 does not have a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd # 1922 does not have units with air conditioning.
