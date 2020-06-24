All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9745 Touchton Rd #1823.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9745 Touchton Rd #1823
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

9745 Touchton Rd #1823

9745 Touchton Rd 1823 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1823, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
IL Villagio - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located in the IL Villagio community. This unit offers laminate hard wood floor in living room, a screened patio, and a gorgeous water view. The Il Villagio community offers a 24/7 property monitor, a community pool, basketball court, fitness room, and tennis court! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in, per HOA: . All (fully completed) paperwork is required to be turned into the management office for board approval 10 days prior to move in. Failure to obtain board approval prior to tenant move will result in a $25 per day fine up to $1000 dollar until paperwork is turned in.

(RLNE2023952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd #1823 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Rd #1823's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Rd #1823 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd #1823 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia