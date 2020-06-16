9745 TOUCHTON RD

Amenities
Cozy 2BR/2.5BA concrete block 2-story townhome style condo featuring gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, full appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in shower, wood floor in family-dining room and carpets in bedrooms. Screened in balcony with view to natural preserve. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of 24-hr guard at front gate, clubhouse, olympic-style pool, hot tub, steam room, gym, tennis, basketball & car wash. Centraly located near Tinseltown, St.John's Town-Center, UNF, easy access to NAVY bases, MAYO Clinic, Avenues Mall, local BEACHES, I-95 and Downtown.