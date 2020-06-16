All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:08 PM

9745 TOUCHTON RD

9745 Touchton Road East · (904) 728-5274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9745 Touchton Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1223 · Avail. now

$1,340

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1159 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Cozy 2BR/2.5BA concrete block 2-story townhome style condo featuring gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, full appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in shower, wood floor in family-dining room and carpets in bedrooms. Screened in balcony with view to natural preserve. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of 24-hr guard at front gate, clubhouse, olympic-style pool, hot tub, steam room, gym, tennis, basketball & car wash. Centraly located near Tinseltown, St.John's Town-Center, UNF, easy access to NAVY bases, MAYO Clinic, Avenues Mall, local BEACHES, I-95 and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have any available units?
9745 TOUCHTON RD has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have?
Some of 9745 TOUCHTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 TOUCHTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
9745 TOUCHTON RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 TOUCHTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD offer parking?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON RD has a pool.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have accessible units?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON RD has units with dishwashers.
