Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

9745 TOUCHTON RD

9745 Touchton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Brackridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Stunning Executive/Corporate, large Townhome on Pond. Enjoy great privacy w/24hr guarded, security gate. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, two-stories, with 1car garage, and 2 screened in lanais overlooking lake. Noone above or below. This home is GORGEOUS in every way. Gourmet kitchen, w/ granite countertops. Stainless steel Appliances. Large luxurious master bathroom w/garden tub. Clubhouse w/ olympic-style pool, hot tub, steam room, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, car wash. There is too much to list... Centrally located near Tinseltown, St.John's Town Center. Convenient to UNF, Navy Bases & main malls. Easy access to beaches, I-95 and I-295. Great community to live, work and play. (Tenant occupied. 24Hours notice and approval for showing. PHOTOS ARE INCOMPLETE)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have any available units?
9745 TOUCHTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have?
Some of 9745 TOUCHTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 TOUCHTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
9745 TOUCHTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 TOUCHTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON RD offers parking.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON RD has a pool.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have accessible units?
No, 9745 TOUCHTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 TOUCHTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9745 TOUCHTON RD has units with dishwashers.
