9745 TOUCHTON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Stunning Executive/Corporate, large Townhome on Pond. Enjoy great privacy w/24hr guarded, security gate. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, two-stories, with 1car garage, and 2 screened in lanais overlooking lake. Noone above or below. This home is GORGEOUS in every way. Gourmet kitchen, w/ granite countertops. Stainless steel Appliances. Large luxurious master bathroom w/garden tub. Clubhouse w/ olympic-style pool, hot tub, steam room, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, car wash. There is too much to list... Centrally located near Tinseltown, St.John's Town Center. Convenient to UNF, Navy Bases & main malls. Easy access to beaches, I-95 and I-295. Great community to live, work and play. (Tenant occupied. 24Hours notice and approval for showing. PHOTOS ARE INCOMPLETE)