Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

9701 VALERIE ST

9701 Valerie Street · No Longer Available
Location

9701 Valerie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Osceola Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large fenced in yard 1/4 acre, freshly painted, window ac, two sheds, covered front porch, open kitchen, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 VALERIE ST have any available units?
9701 VALERIE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 VALERIE ST have?
Some of 9701 VALERIE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 VALERIE ST currently offering any rent specials?
9701 VALERIE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 VALERIE ST pet-friendly?
No, 9701 VALERIE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9701 VALERIE ST offer parking?
No, 9701 VALERIE ST does not offer parking.
Does 9701 VALERIE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 VALERIE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 VALERIE ST have a pool?
No, 9701 VALERIE ST does not have a pool.
Does 9701 VALERIE ST have accessible units?
No, 9701 VALERIE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 VALERIE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9701 VALERIE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

