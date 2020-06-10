All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

970 MCTYRE CT

970 Mctyre Court · No Longer Available
Location

970 Mctyre Court, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 MCTYRE CT have any available units?
970 MCTYRE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 MCTYRE CT have?
Some of 970 MCTYRE CT's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 MCTYRE CT currently offering any rent specials?
970 MCTYRE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 MCTYRE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 MCTYRE CT is pet friendly.
Does 970 MCTYRE CT offer parking?
No, 970 MCTYRE CT does not offer parking.
Does 970 MCTYRE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 MCTYRE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 MCTYRE CT have a pool?
No, 970 MCTYRE CT does not have a pool.
Does 970 MCTYRE CT have accessible units?
No, 970 MCTYRE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 970 MCTYRE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 970 MCTYRE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
