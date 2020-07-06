All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 5 2019

9670 AMARANTE CIR

9670 Amarante Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9670 Amarante Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHROOM UNIT. LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & UPGRADED FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT. COVERED PATIO. WASHER & DRYER ALSO PROVIDED. 2 PARKING SPOTS PROVIDED IN FRONT OF CONDO BUILDING WITH PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9670 AMARANTE CIR have any available units?
9670 AMARANTE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9670 AMARANTE CIR have?
Some of 9670 AMARANTE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9670 AMARANTE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9670 AMARANTE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9670 AMARANTE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9670 AMARANTE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9670 AMARANTE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 9670 AMARANTE CIR offers parking.
Does 9670 AMARANTE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9670 AMARANTE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9670 AMARANTE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9670 AMARANTE CIR has a pool.
Does 9670 AMARANTE CIR have accessible units?
No, 9670 AMARANTE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9670 AMARANTE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9670 AMARANTE CIR has units with dishwashers.

