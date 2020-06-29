All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 6 2020 at 1:38 PM

9610 ABBY GLEN CIR

9610 Abby Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9610 Abby Glen Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Blinds were installed throughout home after photos were taken. Play yard in the backyard will be removed before tenant moves in. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom , 2 car garage home with a fully fenced backyard in desirable and convenient Abby Glen community. Downstairs is the large Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining area, great room with tons of natural light, a bedroom and a full bath. Upstairs you will find a large loft, owners suite with walk in closet, two additional bedrooms, guest bath and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR have any available units?
9610 ABBY GLEN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR have?
Some of 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9610 ABBY GLEN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR offers parking.
Does 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR have a pool?
No, 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR does not have a pool.
Does 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR have accessible units?
No, 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 ABBY GLEN CIR has units with dishwashers.

