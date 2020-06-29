9610 ABBY GLEN CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Blinds were installed throughout home after photos were taken. Play yard in the backyard will be removed before tenant moves in. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom , 2 car garage home with a fully fenced backyard in desirable and convenient Abby Glen community. Downstairs is the large Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining area, great room with tons of natural light, a bedroom and a full bath. Upstairs you will find a large loft, owners suite with walk in closet, two additional bedrooms, guest bath and laundry room.