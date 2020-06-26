Rent Calculator
960 Saranac St
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM
1 of 1
960 Saranac St
960 Saranac Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
960 Saranac Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Home does not accept HUD/ SECTION 8 VOUCHERS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 960 Saranac St have any available units?
960 Saranac St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 960 Saranac St currently offering any rent specials?
960 Saranac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Saranac St pet-friendly?
No, 960 Saranac St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 960 Saranac St offer parking?
No, 960 Saranac St does not offer parking.
Does 960 Saranac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Saranac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Saranac St have a pool?
No, 960 Saranac St does not have a pool.
Does 960 Saranac St have accessible units?
No, 960 Saranac St does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Saranac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Saranac St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Saranac St have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Saranac St does not have units with air conditioning.
