/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9590 Egrets Landing Drive
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

9590 Egrets Landing Drive

9590 Egrets Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9590 Egrets Landing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR/2.5BA Mandarin Luxury Home! - This absolutely stunning Egrets Landing home features crown moulding, wood look tile, huge gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite, stainless appliances, double wall ovens, gas range, large walk-in pantry, downstairs office/den, spacious master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, luxury garden bathroom w/ frameless shower, dual sink vanity, huge walk-in closet, tankless water heater, Electrolux washer/dryer, screened porch, fenced backyard, 2 car garage and so much more!

(RLNE3365449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9590 Egrets Landing Drive have any available units?
9590 Egrets Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9590 Egrets Landing Drive have?
Some of 9590 Egrets Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9590 Egrets Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9590 Egrets Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9590 Egrets Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9590 Egrets Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9590 Egrets Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9590 Egrets Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 9590 Egrets Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9590 Egrets Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9590 Egrets Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 9590 Egrets Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9590 Egrets Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 9590 Egrets Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9590 Egrets Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9590 Egrets Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
