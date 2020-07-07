All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

9589 Villiers Drive North

9589 Villiers Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

9589 Villiers Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,315, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,315, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9589 Villiers Drive North have any available units?
9589 Villiers Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9589 Villiers Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
9589 Villiers Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9589 Villiers Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 9589 Villiers Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9589 Villiers Drive North offer parking?
No, 9589 Villiers Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 9589 Villiers Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9589 Villiers Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9589 Villiers Drive North have a pool?
No, 9589 Villiers Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 9589 Villiers Drive North have accessible units?
No, 9589 Villiers Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 9589 Villiers Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9589 Villiers Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9589 Villiers Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9589 Villiers Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

