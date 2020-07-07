Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN
9585 Sugar Hollow Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9585 Sugar Hollow Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Tucked Away house off Southside Blvd!!! Hardwood Floors, Amazing mater bath room, Cover patio. This community is located close to Baymeadows, Tinseltown. Close to the beaches, shopping and even work.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN have any available units?
9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN have?
Some of 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN currently offering any rent specials?
9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN pet-friendly?
No, 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN offer parking?
No, 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN does not offer parking.
Does 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN have a pool?
No, 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN does not have a pool.
Does 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN have accessible units?
No, 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9585 SUGAR HOLLOW LN has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
