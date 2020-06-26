All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9584 Stratham Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9584 Stratham Ct
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

9584 Stratham Ct

9584 Stratham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9584 Stratham Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly updated 3 bedroom in water mill - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in watermill. Fenced in back yard with patio . Formal living room and eat in kitchen. Garage has screen tracked covering to enjoy the weather with out the pesky mosquitos .

(RLNE4921271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9584 Stratham Ct have any available units?
9584 Stratham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9584 Stratham Ct have?
Some of 9584 Stratham Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9584 Stratham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9584 Stratham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9584 Stratham Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9584 Stratham Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9584 Stratham Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9584 Stratham Ct offers parking.
Does 9584 Stratham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9584 Stratham Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9584 Stratham Ct have a pool?
No, 9584 Stratham Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9584 Stratham Ct have accessible units?
No, 9584 Stratham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9584 Stratham Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9584 Stratham Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia