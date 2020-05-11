9579 Palm Reserve Dr.

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL!



Beautiful newly constructed home located in KB Home\'s Wyndham Place available for rent. Entrance opens up to a big and bright living area with an open floor plan kitchen. Bedrooms have plush floor to floor carpet and both bathrooms have shower/tub combos! This home is minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment at OakLeaf Town Center



Construction is so new, GPS does not take you to the correct development. Take Old Middleburg Road to Palm Reserve Dr. Second home on the Left.



One Realty Property Management is NOT Managing this property, the owner will manage.