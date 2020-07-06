All apartments in Jacksonville
9576 Palm Reserve Dr

9576 Palm Reserve Dr
Location

9576 Palm Reserve Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78c6da1083 ---- Come see this beautiful BRAND NEW home for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great open concept kitchen with lots of storage, great master suite with HUGE walk in closet, laundry room, and MUCH MORE! Must see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/31 & FREE APPLICATION FEE!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. Available for Section 8 Housing! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9576 Palm Reserve Dr have any available units?
9576 Palm Reserve Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9576 Palm Reserve Dr have?
Some of 9576 Palm Reserve Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9576 Palm Reserve Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9576 Palm Reserve Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9576 Palm Reserve Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9576 Palm Reserve Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9576 Palm Reserve Dr offer parking?
No, 9576 Palm Reserve Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9576 Palm Reserve Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9576 Palm Reserve Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9576 Palm Reserve Dr have a pool?
No, 9576 Palm Reserve Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9576 Palm Reserve Dr have accessible units?
No, 9576 Palm Reserve Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9576 Palm Reserve Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9576 Palm Reserve Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

