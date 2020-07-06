9576 Palm Reserve Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78c6da1083 ---- Come see this beautiful BRAND NEW home for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a great open concept kitchen with lots of storage, great master suite with HUGE walk in closet, laundry room, and MUCH MORE! Must see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/31 & FREE APPLICATION FEE!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. Available for Section 8 Housing! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.