Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9555 Armelle Way #14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9555 Armelle Way #14
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9555 Armelle Way #14
9555 Armelle Way 14
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sunbeam
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9555 Armelle Way 14, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2nd floor condo at Villa Beauclerc Condominiums - 2nd floor condo at Villa Beauclerc Condominiums\
(RLNE2991984)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9555 Armelle Way #14 have any available units?
9555 Armelle Way #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 9555 Armelle Way #14 currently offering any rent specials?
9555 Armelle Way #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9555 Armelle Way #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9555 Armelle Way #14 is pet friendly.
Does 9555 Armelle Way #14 offer parking?
No, 9555 Armelle Way #14 does not offer parking.
Does 9555 Armelle Way #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9555 Armelle Way #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9555 Armelle Way #14 have a pool?
Yes, 9555 Armelle Way #14 has a pool.
Does 9555 Armelle Way #14 have accessible units?
No, 9555 Armelle Way #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 9555 Armelle Way #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9555 Armelle Way #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9555 Armelle Way #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9555 Armelle Way #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia