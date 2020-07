Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

This charming condo features 3/2 with a balcony in a gated community. It has brand new carpet, stainless steel appliances, upgraded maple cabinetry with brushed nickel handles. An archway entrance to give the dining area privacy. Unit has connection for washer & dryer. Community has pool and playground. Convenient to Baymeadows business area and US-1.