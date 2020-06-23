All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

954 ALLISON ST

954 Allison Street · No Longer Available
Location

954 Allison Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3/1, new carpet, w/d hook up and ch/a. No Pets. No Evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 ALLISON ST have any available units?
954 ALLISON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 ALLISON ST have?
Some of 954 ALLISON ST's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 ALLISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
954 ALLISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 ALLISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 954 ALLISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 954 ALLISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 954 ALLISON ST does offer parking.
Does 954 ALLISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 ALLISON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 ALLISON ST have a pool?
No, 954 ALLISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 954 ALLISON ST have accessible units?
No, 954 ALLISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 954 ALLISON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 ALLISON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
