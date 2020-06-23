Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 954 ALLISON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
954 ALLISON ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
954 ALLISON ST
954 Allison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
954 Allison Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3/1, new carpet, w/d hook up and ch/a. No Pets. No Evictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 954 ALLISON ST have any available units?
954 ALLISON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 954 ALLISON ST have?
Some of 954 ALLISON ST's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 954 ALLISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
954 ALLISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 ALLISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 954 ALLISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 954 ALLISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 954 ALLISON ST does offer parking.
Does 954 ALLISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 ALLISON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 ALLISON ST have a pool?
No, 954 ALLISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 954 ALLISON ST have accessible units?
No, 954 ALLISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 954 ALLISON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 ALLISON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia