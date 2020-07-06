9537 Woodstone Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 bath Pool home . Corner lot on a Cul-da-sac. Fenced in back yard with Gas fire pit, and covered patio pool and spa. Stainless appliances. Tile Floors. Formal Living room. Formal Dining room . Sitting room . Eat in Kitchen . Walk in closets. His and her sinks. Garden Tub. Side entry garage.

Rent includes pool service.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.