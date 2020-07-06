All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9537 Woodstone Mill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9537 Woodstone Mill
Last updated April 25 2019 at 2:53 PM

9537 Woodstone Mill

9537 Woodstone Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9537 Woodstone Mill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 bath Pool home . Corner lot on a Cul-da-sac. Fenced in back yard with Gas fire pit, and covered patio pool and spa. Stainless appliances. Tile Floors. Formal Living room. Formal Dining room . Sitting room . Eat in Kitchen . Walk in closets. His and her sinks. Garden Tub. Side entry garage.
Rent includes pool service.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9537 Woodstone Mill have any available units?
9537 Woodstone Mill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9537 Woodstone Mill have?
Some of 9537 Woodstone Mill's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9537 Woodstone Mill currently offering any rent specials?
9537 Woodstone Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9537 Woodstone Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, 9537 Woodstone Mill is pet friendly.
Does 9537 Woodstone Mill offer parking?
Yes, 9537 Woodstone Mill offers parking.
Does 9537 Woodstone Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9537 Woodstone Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9537 Woodstone Mill have a pool?
Yes, 9537 Woodstone Mill has a pool.
Does 9537 Woodstone Mill have accessible units?
No, 9537 Woodstone Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 9537 Woodstone Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, 9537 Woodstone Mill does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia