All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9505 ARMELLE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9505 ARMELLE WAY
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

9505 ARMELLE WAY

9505 Armelle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sunbeam
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9505 Armelle Way, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN MANDARIN ON THE 2sd. FL. WITH BALCONY , WASHER AND DRYER ,BREAKFAST BAR, GATED COMMUNITY AND POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have any available units?
9505 ARMELLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have?
Some of 9505 ARMELLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 ARMELLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9505 ARMELLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 ARMELLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9505 ARMELLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY offer parking?
No, 9505 ARMELLE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9505 ARMELLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9505 ARMELLE WAY has a pool.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9505 ARMELLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 ARMELLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia