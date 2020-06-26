Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9505 ARMELLE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9505 ARMELLE WAY
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9505 ARMELLE WAY
9505 Armelle Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sunbeam
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9505 Armelle Way, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN MANDARIN ON THE 2sd. FL. WITH BALCONY , WASHER AND DRYER ,BREAKFAST BAR, GATED COMMUNITY AND POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have any available units?
9505 ARMELLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have?
Some of 9505 ARMELLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9505 ARMELLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9505 ARMELLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 ARMELLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9505 ARMELLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY offer parking?
No, 9505 ARMELLE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9505 ARMELLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9505 ARMELLE WAY has a pool.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9505 ARMELLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 ARMELLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 ARMELLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia