Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

950 ARDOON ST

950 Ardoon Street · No Longer Available
Location

950 Ardoon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 ARDOON ST have any available units?
950 ARDOON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 ARDOON ST have?
Some of 950 ARDOON ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 ARDOON ST currently offering any rent specials?
950 ARDOON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 ARDOON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 ARDOON ST is pet friendly.
Does 950 ARDOON ST offer parking?
No, 950 ARDOON ST does not offer parking.
Does 950 ARDOON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 ARDOON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 ARDOON ST have a pool?
No, 950 ARDOON ST does not have a pool.
Does 950 ARDOON ST have accessible units?
No, 950 ARDOON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 950 ARDOON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 ARDOON ST does not have units with dishwashers.

