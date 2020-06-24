All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

949 ST CLAIR ST

949 St Clair Street · No Longer Available
Location

949 St Clair Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 ST CLAIR ST have any available units?
949 ST CLAIR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 ST CLAIR ST have?
Some of 949 ST CLAIR ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 ST CLAIR ST currently offering any rent specials?
949 ST CLAIR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 ST CLAIR ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 ST CLAIR ST is pet friendly.
Does 949 ST CLAIR ST offer parking?
Yes, 949 ST CLAIR ST offers parking.
Does 949 ST CLAIR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 ST CLAIR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 ST CLAIR ST have a pool?
No, 949 ST CLAIR ST does not have a pool.
Does 949 ST CLAIR ST have accessible units?
No, 949 ST CLAIR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 949 ST CLAIR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 ST CLAIR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
