Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR

9471 Woodleigh Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9471 Woodleigh Mill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge one story home Ready for tenant to Move-in. 4 bedroom 3 full bath, well kept. Tile floor through-out with 3 car garage. Located in the proximity of Oak-Leaf shopping center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have any available units?
9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have?
Some of 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR offers parking.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have a pool?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
