Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR
9471 Woodleigh Mill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
9471 Woodleigh Mill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge one story home Ready for tenant to Move-in. 4 bedroom 3 full bath, well kept. Tile floor through-out with 3 car garage. Located in the proximity of Oak-Leaf shopping center
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have any available units?
9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have?
Some of 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR offers parking.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have a pool?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have accessible units?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9471 WOODLEIGH MILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia