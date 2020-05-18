All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:46 AM

9468 GRAND FALLS DR

9468 Grand Falls Drive · (904) 545-7312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9468 Grand Falls Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Spacious Town Home Conveniently Located to the Oakleaf Town Center Shopping, Restaurants and Oakleaf Theater. Close to NAS-JAX, Orange Park Mall & I-295 Interstate. This Town Home Offers an Open Floor Plan with Peaceful Pond Views from Kitchen, Dining Room & Back Yard. Kitchen has Food Prep Island and 42'' Cabinets for Extra Storage. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans & Main Bedrooms has an Elevated Tray Ceiling & Walk-In Closet. Under-The-Stair Storage and Attached one-Car Garage. Security System can be Monitored by Tenant. The Cornerstone Pond has a Fountain that Lights Up at Night! Cornerstone Tenants May Use the Watermill Amenity Center with Access to Pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Playground, Picnic Area with Relaxing Views of Prosperity Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9468 GRAND FALLS DR have any available units?
9468 GRAND FALLS DR has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9468 GRAND FALLS DR have?
Some of 9468 GRAND FALLS DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9468 GRAND FALLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
9468 GRAND FALLS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9468 GRAND FALLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 9468 GRAND FALLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9468 GRAND FALLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 9468 GRAND FALLS DR does offer parking.
Does 9468 GRAND FALLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9468 GRAND FALLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9468 GRAND FALLS DR have a pool?
Yes, 9468 GRAND FALLS DR has a pool.
Does 9468 GRAND FALLS DR have accessible units?
No, 9468 GRAND FALLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9468 GRAND FALLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9468 GRAND FALLS DR has units with dishwashers.
