9468 GRAND FALLS DR

Amenities
Spacious Town Home Conveniently Located to the Oakleaf Town Center Shopping, Restaurants and Oakleaf Theater. Close to NAS-JAX, Orange Park Mall & I-295 Interstate. This Town Home Offers an Open Floor Plan with Peaceful Pond Views from Kitchen, Dining Room & Back Yard. Kitchen has Food Prep Island and 42'' Cabinets for Extra Storage. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans & Main Bedrooms has an Elevated Tray Ceiling & Walk-In Closet. Under-The-Stair Storage and Attached one-Car Garage. Security System can be Monitored by Tenant. The Cornerstone Pond has a Fountain that Lights Up at Night! Cornerstone Tenants May Use the Watermill Amenity Center with Access to Pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Playground, Picnic Area with Relaxing Views of Prosperity Lake.