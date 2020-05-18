9468 GRAND FALLS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Spacious Town Home Conveniently Located to the Oakleaf Town Center Shopping, Restaurants and Oakleaf Theater. Close to NAS-JAX, Orange Park Mall & I-295 Interstate. This Town Home Offers an Open Floor Plan with Peaceful Pond Views from Kitchen, Dining Room & Back Yard. Kitchen has Food Prep Island and 42'' Cabinets for Extra Storage. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans & Main Bedrooms has an Elevated Tray Ceiling & Walk-In Closet. Under-The-Stair Storage and Attached one-Car Garage. Security System can be Monitored by Tenant. The Cornerstone Pond has a Fountain that Lights Up at Night! Cornerstone Tenants May Use the Watermill Amenity Center with Access to Pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Playground, Picnic Area with Relaxing Views of Prosperity Lake.