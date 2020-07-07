Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
Jacksonville, FL
945 TOUCHTON RD
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM
1 of 7
945 TOUCHTON RD
945 Touchton Road East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
945 Touchton Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 br/ 2.5 ba and a study! Neutral paint throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counters. Washer and dryer are on the first floor. Master bedroom has separate bath and walk in closet.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have any available units?
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
Jacksonville Rent Report
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 945 TOUCHTON RD have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 945 TOUCHTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
945 TOUCHTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 TOUCHTON RD pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD offer parking?
No, 945 TOUCHTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 TOUCHTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 945 TOUCHTON RD has a pool.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have accessible units?
No, 945 TOUCHTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 TOUCHTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
