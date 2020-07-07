All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM

945 TOUCHTON RD

945 Touchton Road East · No Longer Available
Location

945 Touchton Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful 2 br/ 2.5 ba and a study! Neutral paint throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counters. Washer and dryer are on the first floor. Master bedroom has separate bath and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have any available units?
945 TOUCHTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 TOUCHTON RD have?
Some of 945 TOUCHTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 TOUCHTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
945 TOUCHTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 TOUCHTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 945 TOUCHTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD offer parking?
No, 945 TOUCHTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 TOUCHTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have a pool?
Yes, 945 TOUCHTON RD has a pool.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have accessible units?
No, 945 TOUCHTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 945 TOUCHTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 TOUCHTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.

