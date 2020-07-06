All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9440 Gilchrist Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9440 Gilchrist Ct
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:33 PM

9440 Gilchrist Ct

9440 Gilchrist Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9440 Gilchrist Court, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/24b99d2022 ---- This home has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, formal dining space, large storage room with laundry hook-ups, and a fenced yard that backs up to woods. Schedule your viewing today! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9440 Gilchrist Ct have any available units?
9440 Gilchrist Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9440 Gilchrist Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9440 Gilchrist Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9440 Gilchrist Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9440 Gilchrist Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9440 Gilchrist Ct offer parking?
No, 9440 Gilchrist Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9440 Gilchrist Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9440 Gilchrist Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9440 Gilchrist Ct have a pool?
No, 9440 Gilchrist Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9440 Gilchrist Ct have accessible units?
No, 9440 Gilchrist Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9440 Gilchrist Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9440 Gilchrist Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9440 Gilchrist Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9440 Gilchrist Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia