Jacksonville, FL
9370 Arbor Glen Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

9370 Arbor Glen Lane

9370 Arbor Glen Ln · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

9370 Arbor Glen Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Osceola Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9370 Arbor Glen Lane have any available units?
9370 Arbor Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9370 Arbor Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9370 Arbor Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9370 Arbor Glen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9370 Arbor Glen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9370 Arbor Glen Lane offer parking?
No, 9370 Arbor Glen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9370 Arbor Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9370 Arbor Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9370 Arbor Glen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9370 Arbor Glen Lane has a pool.
Does 9370 Arbor Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 9370 Arbor Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9370 Arbor Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9370 Arbor Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9370 Arbor Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9370 Arbor Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

