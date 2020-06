937 SARATOGA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

LOVELY SAN MARCO CHARMER WALKING DISTANCE TO HENDRICKS AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS A BRAND NEW REMODELED KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW APPLIANCES, WONDERFUL CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN THE LIVING ROOM, WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE, BAY WINDOWS IN THE FORMAL DINING ROOM, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN/FAMILY AND BREAKFAST AREA WITH INSIDE LAUNDRY AND TWO CAR GARAGE. THE HOME HAS FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT FOR A CRISP AND CLEAN FEEL. THE STREET IS LINED WITH HISTORIC OLD OAKS AND SPANISH MOSS AND A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD COMMUNITY JUST WAITING TO WELCOME YOU!