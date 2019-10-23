All apartments in Jacksonville
935 JORICK COURT EAST
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

935 JORICK COURT EAST

935 Jorick Court East · No Longer Available
Location

935 Jorick Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3/2 ranch with 1 car garage - 3/2 ranch with 1 car garage

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5102013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have any available units?
935 JORICK COURT EAST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 935 JORICK COURT EAST currently offering any rent specials?
935 JORICK COURT EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 JORICK COURT EAST pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 JORICK COURT EAST is pet friendly.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST offer parking?
Yes, 935 JORICK COURT EAST offers parking.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have a pool?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not have a pool.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have accessible units?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
