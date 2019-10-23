Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
935 JORICK COURT EAST
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM
1 of 13
935 JORICK COURT EAST
935 Jorick Court East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
935 Jorick Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3/2 ranch with 1 car garage - 3/2 ranch with 1 car garage
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5102013)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have any available units?
935 JORICK COURT EAST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 935 JORICK COURT EAST currently offering any rent specials?
935 JORICK COURT EAST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 JORICK COURT EAST pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 JORICK COURT EAST is pet friendly.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST offer parking?
Yes, 935 JORICK COURT EAST offers parking.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have a pool?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not have a pool.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have accessible units?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not have accessible units.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 JORICK COURT EAST have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 JORICK COURT EAST does not have units with air conditioning.
