9348 Culpeper Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85fe0da005 ----

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home features a sunroom, ceiling fans, carport, separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a big backyard, and central a/c. Schedule your viewing now!



-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.

-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.

-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.

-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.

-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.

-Sorry, no Section 8.