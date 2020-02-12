All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9348 Culpeper Ave

9348 Culpeper Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9348 Culpeper Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85fe0da005 ----
This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home features a sunroom, ceiling fans, carport, separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a big backyard, and central a/c. Schedule your viewing now!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9348 Culpeper Ave have any available units?
9348 Culpeper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9348 Culpeper Ave have?
Some of 9348 Culpeper Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9348 Culpeper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9348 Culpeper Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9348 Culpeper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9348 Culpeper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9348 Culpeper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9348 Culpeper Ave does offer parking.
Does 9348 Culpeper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9348 Culpeper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9348 Culpeper Ave have a pool?
No, 9348 Culpeper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9348 Culpeper Ave have accessible units?
No, 9348 Culpeper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9348 Culpeper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9348 Culpeper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
