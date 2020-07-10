All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

9340 Arbolita Way

9340 Arbolita Way · No Longer Available
Location

9340 Arbolita Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home - Lovely split plan bedroom unit on man made pond. Newly painted, updated kitchen w stainless steel appliances. Screened lanai. One car garage. Great community near 95, shopping at Ave mall or Town center.

(RLNE4419966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9340 Arbolita Way have any available units?
9340 Arbolita Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9340 Arbolita Way currently offering any rent specials?
9340 Arbolita Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9340 Arbolita Way pet-friendly?
No, 9340 Arbolita Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9340 Arbolita Way offer parking?
Yes, 9340 Arbolita Way offers parking.
Does 9340 Arbolita Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9340 Arbolita Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9340 Arbolita Way have a pool?
No, 9340 Arbolita Way does not have a pool.
Does 9340 Arbolita Way have accessible units?
No, 9340 Arbolita Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9340 Arbolita Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9340 Arbolita Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9340 Arbolita Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9340 Arbolita Way does not have units with air conditioning.

