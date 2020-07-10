Great home - Lovely split plan bedroom unit on man made pond. Newly painted, updated kitchen w stainless steel appliances. Screened lanai. One car garage. Great community near 95, shopping at Ave mall or Town center.
(RLNE4419966)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9340 Arbolita Way have any available units?
9340 Arbolita Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.