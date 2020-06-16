All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

9309 Canary Ivy Ln

9309 Canary Ivy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9309 Canary Ivy Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32219

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f1acfd040 ---- You Don't Want To Miss This!!!! New construction 4 bedroom 2 bath home available for move-in. This home features 1526 sq. ft, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double car garage, laundry room and so much more! Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309 Canary Ivy Ln have any available units?
9309 Canary Ivy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9309 Canary Ivy Ln have?
Some of 9309 Canary Ivy Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309 Canary Ivy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9309 Canary Ivy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 Canary Ivy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9309 Canary Ivy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9309 Canary Ivy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9309 Canary Ivy Ln offers parking.
Does 9309 Canary Ivy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9309 Canary Ivy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 Canary Ivy Ln have a pool?
No, 9309 Canary Ivy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9309 Canary Ivy Ln have accessible units?
No, 9309 Canary Ivy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 Canary Ivy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9309 Canary Ivy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

