All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9305 Devonshire Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL
9305 Devonshire Blvd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 1
9305 Devonshire Blvd
9305 Devonshire Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9305 Devonshire Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3/2 home with patio and fenced in yard available! - Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath. Fenced yard with patio. Large laundry/storage room.
(RLNE5723762)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9305 Devonshire Blvd have any available units?
9305 Devonshire Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 9305 Devonshire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Devonshire Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Devonshire Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9305 Devonshire Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9305 Devonshire Blvd offer parking?
No, 9305 Devonshire Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9305 Devonshire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 Devonshire Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Devonshire Blvd have a pool?
No, 9305 Devonshire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9305 Devonshire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9305 Devonshire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 Devonshire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 Devonshire Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9305 Devonshire Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9305 Devonshire Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
