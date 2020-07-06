All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9305 Bruntsfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9305 Bruntsfield Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 4:39 PM

9305 Bruntsfield Drive

9305 Bruntsfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9305 Bruntsfield Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off. Hurry since this special will not last long!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 Bruntsfield Drive have any available units?
9305 Bruntsfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9305 Bruntsfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Bruntsfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Bruntsfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9305 Bruntsfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9305 Bruntsfield Drive offer parking?
No, 9305 Bruntsfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9305 Bruntsfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 Bruntsfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Bruntsfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9305 Bruntsfield Drive has a pool.
Does 9305 Bruntsfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 9305 Bruntsfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 Bruntsfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 Bruntsfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9305 Bruntsfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9305 Bruntsfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia