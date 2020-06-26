RENT BREAK on first three months. Contact Leasing consultant for details. Offer expires May 31, 2019. Brand New Home! Be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has 1,606 square feet of living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9302 Java Fern have any available units?
9302 Java Fern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.