9302 Java Fern
Last updated May 20 2019 at 7:13 AM

9302 Java Fern

9302 Java Fern Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9302 Java Fern Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32219

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
RENT BREAK on first three months. Contact Leasing consultant for details. Offer expires May 31, 2019. Brand New Home! Be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has 1,606 square feet of living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Java Fern have any available units?
9302 Java Fern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9302 Java Fern currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Java Fern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Java Fern pet-friendly?
Yes, 9302 Java Fern is pet friendly.
Does 9302 Java Fern offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Java Fern offers parking.
Does 9302 Java Fern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 Java Fern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Java Fern have a pool?
No, 9302 Java Fern does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Java Fern have accessible units?
No, 9302 Java Fern does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Java Fern have units with dishwashers?
No, 9302 Java Fern does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9302 Java Fern have units with air conditioning?
No, 9302 Java Fern does not have units with air conditioning.
