Coming soon, this 4 bedroom home , 2 baths will be available 09/01, Renting at $1425. Home has a partially fenced yard, separate living and dining room. Close to Oakleaf town center. Laundry inside. Split bedrooms floor plan 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9274 SHARNBROOK LN have any available units?
9274 SHARNBROOK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.