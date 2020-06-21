All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX

926 Cesery Terrace · (904) 288-9293
Location

926 Cesery Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 926 Cesery Terrace TRI-PLEX · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Totally remodeled Triplex Available FOR LEASE! TWO Upstairs 2/2 Available NOW! - Totally remodeled Triplex Available FOR LEASE! TWO Upstairs 2/2 Apartments Available NOW!
This building could also be used as a Commercial Office or Business space! The upstairs level has 2 Units available with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in EACH Apartment! GORGEOUS Kitchen, formal dining room and a HUGE Garage! ALL NEW Carpet, Tile, and neutral paint throughout! Upgraded kitchens with the BEST finishing touches including STAINLESS STEEL appliances, tiled showers, and Washer & Dryer Connections in each unit! Plenty of Storage and Garage Space plus a driveway for private parking. Call today to take a TOUR!
THIS IS A "MUST SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT" TYPE OF RENTAL!!!

(RLNE5821131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX have any available units?
926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX have?
Some of 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX currently offering any rent specials?
926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX is pet friendly.
Does 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX offer parking?
Yes, 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX does offer parking.
Does 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX have a pool?
No, 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX does not have a pool.
Does 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX have accessible units?
No, 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX does not have units with dishwashers.
