926 Cesery Terrace TRIPLEX

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Totally remodeled Triplex Available FOR LEASE! TWO Upstairs 2/2 Available NOW! - Totally remodeled Triplex Available FOR LEASE! TWO Upstairs 2/2 Apartments Available NOW!

This building could also be used as a Commercial Office or Business space! The upstairs level has 2 Units available with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in EACH Apartment! GORGEOUS Kitchen, formal dining room and a HUGE Garage! ALL NEW Carpet, Tile, and neutral paint throughout! Upgraded kitchens with the BEST finishing touches including STAINLESS STEEL appliances, tiled showers, and Washer & Dryer Connections in each unit! Plenty of Storage and Garage Space plus a driveway for private parking. Call today to take a TOUR!

THIS IS A "MUST SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT" TYPE OF RENTAL!!!



