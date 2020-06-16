All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9258 11th Ave

9258 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9258 11th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CUTE HOME - Completely renovated 3br/1ba home on large wooded lot. Partially fenced. Features wood laminate flooring thru out. Large front porch & back deck overlooking large yard

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4461352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9258 11th Ave have any available units?
9258 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9258 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9258 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9258 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9258 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9258 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 9258 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9258 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9258 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9258 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 9258 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9258 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9258 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9258 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9258 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9258 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9258 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
