925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1

925 Phillips St · No Longer Available
Location

925 Phillips St, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This awesome, super clean rental is located on the ground floor of this Key West style quadplex. The building offers great parking right out front and is within walking distance to great medical facilities, restaurants and shopping. The unit has just been painted, tile professionally cleaned and freshened up to feel bright, crisp and super clean. There is a laundry room conveniently located on the property. Tenant pays for electric and the landlord pays water, sewer & trash. Call the Landlord directly. See number below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 have any available units?
925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 have?
Some of 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 does offer parking.
Does 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 PHILLIPS ST Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
