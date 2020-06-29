Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9245 7TH AVE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9245 7TH AVE
9245 7th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9245 7th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated four bedroom home. Spacious kitchen with eat in space. Vinyl floors through out. Master bedroom with a half bath. Fenced yard. Close to schools and recreation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9245 7TH AVE have any available units?
9245 7TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9245 7TH AVE have?
Some of 9245 7TH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9245 7TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9245 7TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9245 7TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9245 7TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9245 7TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9245 7TH AVE offers parking.
Does 9245 7TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9245 7TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9245 7TH AVE have a pool?
No, 9245 7TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9245 7TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 9245 7TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9245 7TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9245 7TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
