Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
924 CHILDRENS WAY
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM
924 CHILDRENS WAY
924 Childrens Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
924 Childrens Way, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute Downstairs 1 Bed/1Bath apartment in San Marco-Combination Living/Dining rooms-Ceramic Tile-Ceramic Tile-Fans-Kitchen equipped-Off Street Parking-Cat Ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 924 CHILDRENS WAY have any available units?
924 CHILDRENS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 924 CHILDRENS WAY have?
Some of 924 CHILDRENS WAY's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 924 CHILDRENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
924 CHILDRENS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 CHILDRENS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 CHILDRENS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 924 CHILDRENS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 924 CHILDRENS WAY offers parking.
Does 924 CHILDRENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 CHILDRENS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 CHILDRENS WAY have a pool?
No, 924 CHILDRENS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 924 CHILDRENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 924 CHILDRENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 924 CHILDRENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 CHILDRENS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
