All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9224 JEFFERSON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9224 JEFFERSON AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9224 JEFFERSON AVE

9224 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9224 Jefferson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Check out this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This property features vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light! You'll find plenty of closet space, and the open floor plan is perfect for family and guests. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9224 JEFFERSON AVE have any available units?
9224 JEFFERSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9224 JEFFERSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9224 JEFFERSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9224 JEFFERSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9224 JEFFERSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9224 JEFFERSON AVE offer parking?
No, 9224 JEFFERSON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 9224 JEFFERSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9224 JEFFERSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9224 JEFFERSON AVE have a pool?
No, 9224 JEFFERSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9224 JEFFERSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 9224 JEFFERSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9224 JEFFERSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9224 JEFFERSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9224 JEFFERSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9224 JEFFERSON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia