Last updated February 14 2020 at 7:51 PM

922 Westgate Drive

922 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

922 Westgate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Westgate Drive have any available units?
922 Westgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 922 Westgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
922 Westgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Westgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 Westgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 922 Westgate Drive offer parking?
No, 922 Westgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 922 Westgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Westgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Westgate Drive have a pool?
No, 922 Westgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 922 Westgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 922 Westgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Westgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Westgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Westgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Westgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
