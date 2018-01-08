Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
921 HYANNIS PORT DR
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM
1 of 16
921 HYANNIS PORT DR
921 Hyannis Port Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
921 Hyannis Port Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Security Deposit ;$1,850Application Fee ; $50 P/ANo pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 HYANNIS PORT DR have any available units?
921 HYANNIS PORT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 921 HYANNIS PORT DR have?
Some of 921 HYANNIS PORT DR's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 921 HYANNIS PORT DR currently offering any rent specials?
921 HYANNIS PORT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 HYANNIS PORT DR pet-friendly?
No, 921 HYANNIS PORT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 921 HYANNIS PORT DR offer parking?
No, 921 HYANNIS PORT DR does not offer parking.
Does 921 HYANNIS PORT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 HYANNIS PORT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 HYANNIS PORT DR have a pool?
No, 921 HYANNIS PORT DR does not have a pool.
Does 921 HYANNIS PORT DR have accessible units?
No, 921 HYANNIS PORT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 921 HYANNIS PORT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 HYANNIS PORT DR has units with dishwashers.
