Jacksonville, FL
920 Stone Harbor Dr
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

920 Stone Harbor Dr

920 Stone Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Stone Harbor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home with a relaxing backyard! In-ground pool! Screened in patio! Located on a cul-de-sac in a great family friendly neighborhood! Close to excellent rated schools and lots of shopping! Includes pool care and lawn care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Stone Harbor Dr have any available units?
920 Stone Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 920 Stone Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
920 Stone Harbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Stone Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 920 Stone Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 920 Stone Harbor Dr offer parking?
No, 920 Stone Harbor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 920 Stone Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Stone Harbor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Stone Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 920 Stone Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 920 Stone Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 920 Stone Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Stone Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Stone Harbor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Stone Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Stone Harbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
