920 Stone Harbor Dr

920 Stone Harbor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home with a relaxing backyard! In-ground pool! Screened in patio! Located on a cul-de-sac in a great family friendly neighborhood! Close to excellent rated schools and lots of shopping! Includes pool care and lawn care!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
