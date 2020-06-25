All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

9171 Raptor Drive

9171 Raptor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9171 Raptor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be

(RLNE4838660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9171 Raptor Drive have any available units?
9171 Raptor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9171 Raptor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9171 Raptor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9171 Raptor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9171 Raptor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9171 Raptor Drive offer parking?
No, 9171 Raptor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9171 Raptor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9171 Raptor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9171 Raptor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9171 Raptor Drive has a pool.
Does 9171 Raptor Drive have accessible units?
No, 9171 Raptor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9171 Raptor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9171 Raptor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9171 Raptor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9171 Raptor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
